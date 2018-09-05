Lady Elks begin volleyball season with 1-1 record



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Rachael Krog gets a dig during the first game of the Elks’ 3-0 sweep of the Divers Thursday night in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks had a big night of volleyball on Tuesday, Aug. 28. They battled two teams, the Castlewood Warriors and the Flandreau Fliers. The Lady Elks started in victory against the War­riors, with three games ending in a score of 25-22. However, they went home with a 1-1 record, losing to the Fliers in four rounds, 15-25, 22-25, 25-19, and 22-25.

