Lady Elks begin volleyball season with 1-1 record
September 5, 2018
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s Rachael Krog gets a dig during the first game of the Elks’ 3-0 sweep of the Divers Thursday night in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks had a big night of volleyball on Tuesday, Aug. 28. They battled two teams, the Castlewood Warriors and the Flandreau Fliers. The Lady Elks started in victory against the Warriors, with three games ending in a score of 25-22. However, they went home with a 1-1 record, losing to the Fliers in four rounds, 15-25, 22-25, 25-19, and 22-25.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off