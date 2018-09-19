Lady Elks conference record stands at 3-1; loss to Dolphins
September 19, 2018
Lady Elk No. 7 Tabitha Sanderson sets up for a serve in the junior varsity game against the Chester Flyers.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks faced the Deubrook Dolphins in Deubrook, South Dakota on Thursday, Sept. 13. They lost the game in four sets, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, and 17-25. This brings their overall record to a 4-8, but their conference record stands at 3-1.
Baylee Jandahl led the team in ace serves, gaining five…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off