Lady Elks trample the Baltic Bulldogs at home in four



Birthday-girl Brooklyn Nielsen (No. 12) and Baylee Jandahl watch for the volleyball to come their way in the home game against Baltic on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks chal­lenged the Baltic Bulldogs at home on Tuesday, Sept. 18. The Elks trampled the Dogs, defeating them in four sets, 25-23, 21-25, 25-13, and 25-21.

Hannah Krog was on a roll, making 16 kills for the night Baylee Jandahl added 10 kills for the team, while Emily Miller and Aubrey Wirth each made seven kills…

