By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks were challenged by the Tigers at home last Thursday, Sept. 6. Although the junior TiĀ­gers defeated the junior Elks, the varsity Lady Elks were victorious, with scores of 25-12, 25-16, and 25-19.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.