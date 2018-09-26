Lake Benton Area Community Social will be held this Friday



Enjoy a beef commercial and discuss the future of Lake Benton’s Senior Dining Program at the Lake Benton Area Community Social this Friday.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Senior Dining program has seen declining numbers in recent years. Concerned citizens want to reinvigorate the program and would like your input. Join them for The Lake Benton Area Community Social, which will be held at the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center this Friday, Sept. 28. A beef commercial meal will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Following the meal, there will be a short community forum discussion on the future of The Diner’s Club, a whole new look for the Lake Benton Senior Dining Program…

