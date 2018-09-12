New location and new services for Junk Peddler’s Paradise



Junk Peddler’s Paradise has moved to the corner of Benton and Center Streets.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Junk Peddler’s Paradise has a new location in Lake Benton. With the move come added services, as well.

Michelle Sanow, owner of Junk Peddler’s Paradise, is leasing the building on the southwest corner of the intersection of Benton and Center Streets…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.