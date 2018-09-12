Police Chief Sievert reported 68 applicants for the deer hunt
The By the Teens, For the Teens (BTFT) library club donated $50 to the City of Lake Benton for planting trees at Westside Field Park. Mayor Bob Worth accepted a check from BTFT member Alexis Christensen at the Sept. 4 meeting. Other members of the club include Blake DeVries, Anika Finzen, Arthur Finzen, Noah Greer, Zoey Greer, Alyssa Kotsala and Gabby Thooft.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 4 with all trustees present.
City Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper presented a lengthy report that included updates on several projects. According to Draper, he has been in contact with representatives of the Cemetery Association concerning the condition of the cemetery roadways…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off