Police Chief Sievert reported 68 applicants for the deer hunt



The By the Teens, For the Teens (BTFT) library club donated $50 to the City of Lake Benton for planting trees at Westside Field Park. Mayor Bob Worth accepted a check from BTFT member Alexis Christensen at the Sept. 4 meeting. Other members of the club include Blake DeVries, Anika Finzen, Arthur Finzen, Noah Greer, Zoey Greer, Alyssa Kotsala and Gabby Thooft.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 4 with all trustees present.

City Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper presented a lengthy report that included updates on several projects. According to Draper, he has been in contact with representatives of the Cem­etery Association concerning the condition of the cemetery road­ways…

