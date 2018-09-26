School Board approves bid for new roof in 2019
September 26, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Board member Steven Hurd was absent from the meeting.
After several recent leaks in the school’s roof, the board discussed the replacement or repair of the roof. The roof is currently being maintained under a maintenance contract through Tremco. According to Superintendent Loy Woelber, between 80-90 percent of the roof is more than 10 years old…
