Senior LinkAge Line representative to speak at next $2 Senior Dining meal

By Shelly Finzen

The next $2 Senior Dining Meal is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the old Community Center in Lake Benton. The meal will be hosted by Kinner & Co. and the speaker will be a representative from the Senior Link Age Line, to discuss Medicare and Consumer Fraud. The menu will include a pork chop with gravy, boiled and buttered po­tatoes, green bean bake, roll, and fruit crisp.

