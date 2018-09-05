Tonic Sol-fa concert fills the Opera House



Pictured from left are Theodore Brown, Greg Bannwarth, Shaun Johnson and Jared Dove of Tonic Sol-fa.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

One of the most popular vo­cal groups in the Midwest per­formed on the Lake Benton Op­era House stage last Wednesday evening, as Emmy- and Gram­my-award winning Tonic Sol-fa came to town. The group plays about 150 shows annually and have sold over two million cop­ies of their CDs. They have been the subject of three PBS specials over the years. A large crowd was on hand last week to see the popular a cappella quartet’s 105-minutes show.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.