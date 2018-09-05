Tonic Sol-fa concert fills the Opera House
September 5, 2018
Pictured from left are Theodore Brown, Greg Bannwarth, Shaun Johnson and Jared Dove of Tonic Sol-fa.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
One of the most popular vocal groups in the Midwest performed on the Lake Benton Opera House stage last Wednesday evening, as Emmy- and Grammy-award winning Tonic Sol-fa came to town. The group plays about 150 shows annually and have sold over two million copies of their CDs. They have been the subject of three PBS specials over the years. A large crowd was on hand last week to see the popular a cappella quartet’s 105-minutes show.
