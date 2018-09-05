We’ve got Bobcat Class



Lake Benton Elementary School teachers— from left to right in front are Amanda Drake (preschool), Kim Heibolt (occupational therapy), Channing VanOverbeck, Angie Coe (third grade), Maryjane Borresson (musical education), Louise Sandro (DAPE), Alissa Christensen (second grade), and Chelsey Hillard (SMSU student teacher); in the second row are Sandy Carpenter (fourth grade), Deb Rouge (first grade), Megan Stratmoen (special education), Mary Carmody (speech therapy), Rochelle Drietz (kindergarten), Kris Benson (Title), Jennifer Castle (fifth grade), and Kelli Larson (sixth grade). In back are Principal Jeff Hansen and Brian Malady (physical education teacher, after school program).

