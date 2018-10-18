A First Responders founder will retire at the end of October



Chuck DeBates

By Shelly Finzen

The end of October, the Lake Benton First Responders will lose one of its founding mem­bers. After 20 years with the team, Chuck DeBates will let his EMT license expire, and will be­gin his retirement effective Nov. 1.

DeBates said a group of con­cerned citizens wanted to bring an ambulance service to Lake Benton. “After alot of research,” he said, “and the fact that there were four ambulance services already in existence within 25 miles of Lake Benton, we de­cided that the best route for us to go would to become a First Responder organization.”…

