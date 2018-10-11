A little murder in Lake Benton



The Lake Benton Opera House comedy “A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody” continues this weekend with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Pictured left to right in front are Mark Wilmes of Tyler as Detective Plotnik, Perry Anderson, Jr. of Marshall as Matthew Perry, Adam Madsen of Tyler as Donald Baxter, and Nathaniel Gates of Brookings, South Dakota on sound and lights. In back are director Morgan Benson of Tyler, Lori Sanderson of Tyler as Bunny Perry, Beth Reams of Brookings, South Dakota as Julia Perry, Eric Fish of Lake Benton as Buttram, and Brooke Sanderson of Tyler, stage crew. Not pictured are stage crew members Dilyn Werkman of Arco, Adalia Matzner of Ruthton, and Graham Dinnel of Lake Benton.

