Be a Halloween helper
October 18, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce is inviting local individuals, organizations, and businesses to join them in the Family Halloween Event. On Halloween night, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event open to all ages that will include Trunk-or- Treat Center Street, a costume contest for all ages, prizes, food, movies, and candy galore. Food will be available for purchase at the Showboat Pavilion.
