By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce invites community mem¬bers to celebrate Hal¬loween with family, Lake Benton style. Join them at the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center on Halloween night, 5:30-9 p.m. for free family fun…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.