Chamber members propose city-wide clean-up to council



Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper presented updates on several projects at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regu­lar meeting Monday eve­ning at the City Offices/ Heritage Center. All trust­ees were present for the meeting.

Karen Lichtsinn and Jen­ny Nordmeyer, represent­ing the Lake Benton Cham­ber of Commerce, spoke to the council concerning or­ganizing a city-wide clean­up…

