By Shelly Finzen

The Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks defeated the Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks in a non-conference game played in Hendricks Monday night. The final score was 25-20, 25-15, and 25-22.

Three Lady Elks each made an ace serve in this game—Hannah Krog, Ju­lia Drietz and Baylee Jan­dahl…

