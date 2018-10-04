Elk defense put down the Bulldogs in DeSmet
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 11 Bryson Sik lunges to grab the football in front of DeSmet’s DJ Barnard to make a circus catch in the end zone for a 2-point conversion during the third quarter of the Elks’ 16-14 dramatic victory over the Bulldogs Friday night in DeSmet, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
In a dramatic victory, the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks defeated the DeSmet Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 28 in DeSmet, South Dakota. The final score was close, 16-14, with the Elks defense stopping the Bulldogs from scoring the last minutes of the game.
Matthew Nibbe led the running game with 12 of the Elks’ 29 total runs for a gain of 36 yards…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off