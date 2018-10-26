Elks fall to Cardinals in first round of playoffs



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 55 Taryn Krog makes a tackle on Arlington-Lake Preston’s Miguel Campos during the first quarter of the Elks’ 55-20 loss to the Badgers in the first round of the South Dakota High School Football Playoffs Thursday night in Arlington, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The E-LB Elks played the Arlington Cardinals in the first round of the Dakota Valley Conference playoffs. The Cardinals defeated the Elks, 55-20.

Offensively, four Elks ran the ball 18 times, for a total gain of 40 yards…

