Elks rampage through the Warriors in Castlewood



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 11 Bryson Sik and No. 24 AJ Busselman take down Castlewood running back Noah Wiersma during the third quarter of the Elks’ 30-26 victory over the Warriors Friday night in Castlewood, South Dakota. The win put the Elks into the South Dakota High School Football 9AA playoffs and they will travel to Arlington, South Dakota on Thursday night to take on the Arlington-Lake Preston Badgers.



By Shelly Finzen

The Elks rampaged through the Castlewood Warriors on Friday, Oct. 12. They defeated the Warriors in the last game of the season, 30-26 with a fourth-quarter touch­down.

The Elks utilized both running and passing plays in the game to gain their edge. The Elks ran the ball 44 times, for a total gain of 150 yards.

