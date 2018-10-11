Elkton-Lake Benton Elks run the Cardinals down at home
Elkton-Lake Benton senior tight end/linebacker No. 55 Taryn Krog runs past Dell Rapids St. Mary’s No. 10 Ty Brown while dragging another Cardinal to fight for more yards on a kickoff return to start the second half during the Elks’ 28-20 Senior Night victory over the Cardinals on Friday night in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
On a cold and drizzly Friday, Elkton-Lake Benton football fans were kept warm with an exciting game against the Dell Rapids-St. Mary (DRSM) Cardinals. The Elks defeated the Cards, 28-20, thanks to a second-quarter touchdown and 2-point conversion. In the first and fourth quarters, the Elks and Cardinals scored evenly, each scoring six points in the first and 14 points in the final quarter of the game.
