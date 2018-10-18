Elkton-Lake Benton running Elks will proceed to State



The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country Team participated in the DVC meet on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Pictured in front are Riley Hunter and Miles Harming; in back are Marcus Harming, Mark Harming, Cameron Lorden and Danial Nelson.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Cross Country Team showed their speed and endurance in the Dakota Valley Conference regional meet on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Many of the runners set their personal best times and the varsity boys team will head to state on Satur­day, Oct. 20, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In the boys JV division, Jose Chavez Segura, Charlie Harming, and Garrett Neill all finished in the top ten runners…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.