Happy 125th to the Lake Benton Fire Department



The Lake Benton Fire Department celebrated 125 years strong last week.

By Shelly Finzen

According to the official histo­ry of Lake Benton, “125 Years in the Valley,” the Lake Benton Fire Department (LBFD) “is probably the oldest service organization in Lake Benton today.” On Wednes­day, Oct. 10, the department celebrated 125 years of serving Lake Benton and the surround­ing communities. At an open house located at the fire hall, the current crew of the department served pulled-pork sandwiches with all the trimmings.

