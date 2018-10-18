Happy 125th to the Lake Benton Fire Department
October 18, 2018
The Lake Benton Fire Department celebrated 125 years strong last week.
By Shelly Finzen
According to the official history of Lake Benton, “125 Years in the Valley,” the Lake Benton Fire Department (LBFD) “is probably the oldest service organization in Lake Benton today.” On Wednesday, Oct. 10, the department celebrated 125 years of serving Lake Benton and the surrounding communities. At an open house located at the fire hall, the current crew of the department served pulled-pork sandwiches with all the trimmings.
