Hometown heroes teach students about fire prevention

October 18, 2018

Several members of the Lake Benton Fire Dept. were at school to teach students about fire prevention.

By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton’s own Home­town Heroes, the Lake Benton Fire Department, gave the an­nual Fire Prevention presenta­tion at Lake Benton Elemen­tary School on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Many of the department’s members were on hand for the presentation, which included taking the students through a mock fire to teach them how to crawl out of a fire.
During the presentation, Fire Chief Pat McCarthy spoke to the students about fire safety…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

