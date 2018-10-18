Hometown heroes teach students about fire prevention



Several members of the Lake Benton Fire Dept. were at school to teach students about fire prevention.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton’s own Home­town Heroes, the Lake Benton Fire Department, gave the an­nual Fire Prevention presenta­tion at Lake Benton Elemen­tary School on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Many of the department’s members were on hand for the presentation, which included taking the students through a mock fire to teach them how to crawl out of a fire.

During the presentation, Fire Chief Pat McCarthy spoke to the students about fire safety…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.