Introducing the Lincoln County Council of Active Generations
October 26, 2018
Karen Lichtsinn of Lake Benton spoke to the crowd at last week’s Senior Fall Event.
By Mark Wilmes
The Showboat Pavilion was the site of the 2018 Lincoln County Senior Citizens Fall Event last Thursday in Lake Benton. Over 130 were on hand for Bingo, a chicken supper, a short program, and entertainment by Ron Larson.
Ron Skjong of Tyler welcomed the group to the event and talked about how seniors need to get involved in their respective communities and not just “fade into the sunset.”
