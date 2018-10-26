Introducing the Lincoln County Council of Active Generations



Karen Lichtsinn of Lake Benton spoke to the crowd at last week’s Senior Fall Event.

By Mark Wilmes

The Showboat Pavilion was the site of the 2018 Lin­coln County Senior Citizens Fall Event last Thursday in Lake Benton. Over 130 were on hand for Bingo, a chicken supper, a short program, and entertainment by Ron Lar­son.

Ron Skjong of Tyler wel­comed the group to the event and talked about how seniors need to get involved in their respective commu­nities and not just “fade into the sunset.”

