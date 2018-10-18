Lady Elks are victorious against Deuel in Lake Benton



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Hannah Krog records a dig during the last set of the Elks’3-1 victory over the Deuel Cardinals Tuesday night in Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks played the Deuel Cardinals in LakeBenton last Tues­day evening, Oct. 9. They were victorious, defeating the Cardinals before full stands, 25-23, 25-23, 21- 25, 25-14.

The ladies were on fire with Hannah Krog lead­ing the herd…

