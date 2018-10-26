Lady Elks hit hard by the Cardinals at home



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Brooklyn Nielsen blocks a spike attempt for a point during Set 3 of the Elks’ 3-0 loss to Arlington Tuesday night in Elkton, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks were hit hard last Tuesday, Oct. 16, by the Arlington Cardinals at home. The Cardinals defeated the Lady Elks in three sets, 25-10, 25-17, and 25-19.

As one audience mem­ber put it, “The ball was all over the court and the Car­dinals never let it hit the ground…”

