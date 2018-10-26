Lady Elks hit hard by the Cardinals at home
October 26, 2018
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s Brooklyn Nielsen blocks a spike attempt for a point during Set 3 of the Elks’ 3-0 loss to Arlington Tuesday night in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks were hit hard last Tuesday, Oct. 16, by the Arlington Cardinals at home. The Cardinals defeated the Lady Elks in three sets, 25-10, 25-17, and 25-19.
As one audience member put it, “The ball was all over the court and the Cardinals never let it hit the ground…”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.