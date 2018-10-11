Lady Elks stampede the ORR Raiders

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks faced the Oldham-Ramona- Rutland Raiders on Thursday, Oct. 4 in Old­ham, South Dakota. The ladies returned home with another victory on their record, defeating the Raiders in three, 25- 14, 25-22 and 25-19.

Top servers in the game were Baylee Jan­dahl with two aces and Hannah Krog and Jesse Busselman with one ace serve each…

