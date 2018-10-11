Lady Elks stampede the ORR Raiders
October 11, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks faced the Oldham-Ramona- Rutland Raiders on Thursday, Oct. 4 in Oldham, South Dakota. The ladies returned home with another victory on their record, defeating the Raiders in three, 25- 14, 25-22 and 25-19.
Top servers in the game were Baylee Jandahl with two aces and Hannah Krog and Jesse Busselman with one ace serve each…
Top servers in the game were Baylee Jandahl with two aces and Hannah Krog and Jesse Busselman with one ace serve each…