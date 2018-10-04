Lake Benton Hardware/NAPA Auto Parts and Valley Lumber under new ownership



Curtis and Laura Rethwisch, left, recently purchased Valley Lumber and Lake Benton Hardware/NAPA Auto Parts from Gary and Shirl Serie, right. The Rethwisches are excited to be a part of the Lake Benton community.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Just like a stone bridge has a keystone that holds it all to­gether, small towns have cer­tain businesses that everyone depends on. Lake Benton Hard­ware/NAPA Auto Parts has been one of Lake Benton’s keystones. Valley Lumber has also been an important business to local con­tractors. Both businesses have been for sale for several years. Fortunately, Lake Benton Hard­ware/NAPA Auto Parts and Val­ley Lumber will remain in Lake Benton. Curtis and Laura Reth­wisch purchased the businesses as of Friday, Sept. 28 and began their duties on Monday, Oct. 1.

The Rethwisches were first drawn to Lake Benton because they have several family mem­bers living on the lake and in the surrounding communities, including Tyler, Luverne, Jasper and Woodstock. “We came here to retire,” Curt said, “and we moved here primarily to be close to family.” They come to us from Sedalia, Colorado and have built a home on Lake Benton.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.