Lake Benton Hardware/NAPA Auto Parts and Valley Lumber under new ownership
Curtis and Laura Rethwisch, left, recently purchased Valley Lumber and Lake Benton Hardware/NAPA Auto Parts from Gary and Shirl Serie, right. The Rethwisches are excited to be a part of the Lake Benton community.
By Shelly Finzen
Just like a stone bridge has a keystone that holds it all together, small towns have certain businesses that everyone depends on. Lake Benton Hardware/NAPA Auto Parts has been one of Lake Benton’s keystones. Valley Lumber has also been an important business to local contractors. Both businesses have been for sale for several years. Fortunately, Lake Benton Hardware/NAPA Auto Parts and Valley Lumber will remain in Lake Benton. Curtis and Laura Rethwisch purchased the businesses as of Friday, Sept. 28 and began their duties on Monday, Oct. 1.
The Rethwisches were first drawn to Lake Benton because they have several family members living on the lake and in the surrounding communities, including Tyler, Luverne, Jasper and Woodstock. “We came here to retire,” Curt said, “and we moved here primarily to be close to family.” They come to us from Sedalia, Colorado and have built a home on Lake Benton.
