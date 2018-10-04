Lake Benton Public Library has got it going on



Jen Anfinson – Fairy House program

September was a month filled with library programs. Jen Anfinson presented two crafty programs, one to build fairy houses and one to teach participants how to make beautiful jewelry from the things they find in nature. Janet McGee spoke about the dangers of un-anchored furniture. Preschoolers learned about autumn and the adults read “A Man Called Ove” for discussion at their October club meeting. For more information about library programming, or to suggest a new pro­gram, contact the library at 507-368-4641, ext. 4.

