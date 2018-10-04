Larry Olsen Band goes West



The Larry Olsen Band and friends and family traveled to perform in the Polkapalooza near Hill City, South Dakota. Along the way, they saw new sights, enjoyed new experiences, and made new friends.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Larry Olsen Band went out West last month, playing in the Polkapalooza near Hill City, South Dakota.

The travel group included a total of 50 people and consisted of the band and family and close friends. The trip lasted nine days, from Sept. 1 through Sept. 9, and included stops in Gillette, Cody, and Jackson in Wyoming; Gardiner, Montana; and Hill City and Rushmore, South Dakota.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.