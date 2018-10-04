Lions Club wants to help protect children’s vision



Lions Club members John and Connie Rupp of Westbrook visited Lake Benton School on Friday, Sept. 28 to give students a free vision screening. They are pictured with the Lake Benton School Nurse, Julie Nelson.

By Shelly Finzen

You may have heard that the Lions Club collects used eyeglasses to give to those who can’t afford them, but did you know that the Lions Club also works to protect the vision of children? On Friday, Sept. 28, John and Connie Rupp of Westbrook visited Lake Benton Elementary School to perform vision screening on every child who was in the school.

