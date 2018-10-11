Melanie Stringer, the face of Laura Ingalls Wilder



Melanie Stringer presented a Laura Ingalls Wilder program at the Lake Benton Public Library on Friday, Oct. 5. Stringer posed as Laura and answered questions as Laura likely would have answered them.

By Shelly Finzen

Not everyone can live their pas­sion and teach others at the same time. Melanie Stringer, a native of New Hampshire, has discovered a way of doing just that. She trav­els the United States teaching people of all ages about Laura In­galls Wilder, by becoming Laura herself.

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” series presented a char­acter that shared her name and some experiences with the au­thor, but the real Laura was a very different person.

