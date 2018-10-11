Melanie Stringer, the face of Laura Ingalls Wilder
Melanie Stringer presented a Laura Ingalls Wilder program at the Lake Benton Public Library on Friday, Oct. 5. Stringer posed as Laura and answered questions as Laura likely would have answered them.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Not everyone can live their passion and teach others at the same time. Melanie Stringer, a native of New Hampshire, has discovered a way of doing just that. She travels the United States teaching people of all ages about Laura Ingalls Wilder, by becoming Laura herself.
Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” series presented a character that shared her name and some experiences with the author, but the real Laura was a very different person.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off