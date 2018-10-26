The Lake Benton mayoral race is on
October 26, 2018
Bob Worth, candidate for Mayor, two-year term.
By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton is one of two Lincoln County communities that will have a race for Mayor this general election. Incumbent Mayor Bob Worth is being challenged by Larry Robins. This is the second time the two have run against each other for the Mayor’s position. The Journal had the chance to interview both of them.
Larry Robins, candidate for Mayor, two-year term.