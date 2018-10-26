The Shaw Band will perform once again in Lake Benton
October 26, 2018
The Shaw Band will perform in a special reunion concert at the Lake Benton Bar on Saturday, Oct. 27.
By Shelly Finzen
In a special one-night event, The Shaw Band will perform a reunion concert at the Lake Benton Bar this Saturday night, Oct. 27. Enjoy the ballroom atmosphere once again with a ballroom band that performed at the Showboat Ballroom, as well as in other ballrooms during the height of the ballroom era.
The Shaw Band began as The Shaw-Allen Band in 1969, when Mike and Terry Shaw and Jim Allen performed together in ballrooms and other venues across the upper Midwest.
