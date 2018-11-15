2018 General Election results; Worth retains mayoral seat
November 15, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The 2018 general election was labeled the “most important midterm in history,” by many media sites. The results of the various races were surprising to some, and expected by others.
Locally, in the U.S. Senate race, Republican Jim Newberger beat incumbent Democrat Amy Klobuchar in a very close race. Newberger earned 49.96 percent of the Lincoln County votes while Klobuchar earned 47.94 percent of the votes. Dennis Schuller gained 1.69 percent and Paula Overby obtained 0.41 percent of the Lincoln County votes. Statewide, Klobuchar retained her Senate seat, gaining 60.31 percent over Newberger’s 36.21 percent.
