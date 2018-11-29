“A good fair,” fair board reports at commissioners meeting



The Lincoln County Highway Department will purchase a new John Deere Gator. Engineer’s Assistant Dustin Hauschild and County Engineer Joe Wilson reported that the old UTV was sold for just over $5,000.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20. All com­missioners were present for the meeting.

The new Veterans Ser­vices Officer (VSO), John Hovland, introduced him­self at the meeting. Hov­land said he is from Lake Benton and that the VSO position is a second job for him.

