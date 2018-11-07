Alda Olsen

Sept. 23, 1924 – Oct. 29, 2018

Funeral services for Alda M. Olsen, age 94 of Tyler, were Saturday Nov. 3, 10 a.m. at Alliance Church in Tyler. Burial was in Ruthton City Cemetery. Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler was entrusted with arrange­ments. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Alda Marjorie Olsen was born Sept. 23, 1924 to Earl and Avil (Abbott) Johnson in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in rural Illinois. Alda married Lawrence Ol­sen on Feb. 1, 1946 in Min­neapolis. They farmed in near Florence.

Alda is survived by her children—Robert Olsen of Hampton, Iowa, Richard (Annetta) Olsen of Tyler, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Weber of Elkton, South Dakota, and Karolyn (James) Barron of Lynd; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchil­dren. She was preceded in death by her husband Law­rence; her parents; broth­ers Clarence Hill, Marvin, Richard, and Lester John­son, and infants Cecil and Junior; sisters Virginia Webb and Juanita Berett; and grandson Larry Olsen.