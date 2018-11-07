Alda Olsen
Sept. 23, 1924 – Oct. 29, 2018
Funeral services for Alda M. Olsen, age 94 of Tyler, were Saturday Nov. 3, 10 a.m. at Alliance Church in Tyler. Burial was in Ruthton City Cemetery. Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler was entrusted with arrangements.
Alda Marjorie Olsen was born Sept. 23, 1924 to Earl and Avil (Abbott) Johnson in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in rural Illinois. Alda married Lawrence Olsen on Feb. 1, 1946 in Minneapolis. They farmed in near Florence.
Alda is survived by her children—Robert Olsen of Hampton, Iowa, Richard (Annetta) Olsen of Tyler, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Weber of Elkton, South Dakota, and Karolyn (James) Barron of Lynd; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; her parents; brothers Clarence Hill, Marvin, Richard, and Lester Johnson, and infants Cecil and Junior; sisters Virginia Webb and Juanita Berett; and grandson Larry Olsen.