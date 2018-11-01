Baxter will talk about three Minnesota authors at the library



Kathleen Baxter will speak about three Minnesota authors who lived along Highway 14. Baxter will be in Hendricks and Lake Benton on Nov. 8 and 9.

By Shelly Finzen

What do Maud Hart Lovelace, Wanda Gag and Laura Ingalls Wilder all have in common? Sev­eral things, actually. First of all, they were all au­thors of children’s books or children’s book series. They all lived in Minne­sota somewhere along US Highway 14, and they are all part of a presentation by southwest Minnesota’s own Kathleen Baxter.

