Central Minnesota Senior Care is a hidden asset for Lake Benton



Central Minnesota Senior Care Center in Lake Benton will hold an open house on Saturday. Check out their facility and meet their staff. Pictured are Cindy Nielsen, Susan Nestlen-Fox, Isabel Daluz, Kash Pierce, Resident RN Mashauna Brudwick, and Program Coordinator Dianne Hurd. Also on staff are Kris Benson, Linda Borresen, Holly Forester and Itzel Vincent.

By Shelly Finzen

Ensuring that loved ones have the best care is a primary concern for most Minnesotans. It becomes even more important when those loved ones are nearing the end of their lives. Fortunately, Lake Benton has a hidden asset, the Central Minnesota Senior Care Center (CMSC), formerly known as The Homestead.

CMSC is a nine-bed senior care facility tucked away on Mork Street. They provide customized living programs, offering a cozy home setting, private bedrooms, and trained on-site staff available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Lake Benton’s CMSC also offers an on-site Registered Nurse, who is on call 24 hours a day.

