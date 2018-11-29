City cancels agreement with LSS for Senior Dining
Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper requested approval for a change order that decreased the amount of the contract for the Harrison Street project by more than $9,000.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 19. Because City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen was ill, the meeting was immediately recessed until Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. All trustees were present at Tuesday’s meeting.
Members of the Lake Benton Fire Department spoke to the council during the open forum. They would like a meeting with Daryl Schlapkohl and Mark Dunn, the council members appointed to the Fire Department Committee, and with Christensen so they can better understand how the city budget works.
