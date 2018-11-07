City partners with other agencies to provide small cities grants for rental properties



Vince Robinson requested that the City of Lake Benton partner with other agencies to provide small cities grants to rental property owners.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Trustees of the City of Lake Benton met for their regu­lar meeting on Monday, Nov. 5. The evening began with a public hearing where sealed bids for the former Community Center building were opened. According to Christensen, the bid request was posted in the legal section of the Lake Benton Valley Jour­nal for two weeks No bids were received by City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen. Mayor Bob Worth asked the council what they wanted to do next. Al­though the city was advised that they did not need to go through the bidding process, they felt that since it was city property, they should follow the correct process. The council decided to table the issue until the Dec. 17 meeting.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.