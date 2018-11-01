E-LB Elk runners place 17th in State Meet
November 1, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Five Elk runners on the E-LB Cross Country Team represented the school at the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 20. The team had qualified to compete as a team at the Regional meet that took place Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Freshman Miles Harming was the first Elk runner to cross the finish line. He made it in 18:37.73, earning him 57th place out of 120 runners.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off