E-LB Elk runners place 17th in State Meet

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Five Elk runners on the E-LB Cross Country Team represented the school at the state meet on Satur­day, Oct. 20. The team had qualified to compete as a team at the Regional meet that took place Wednes­day, Oct. 10.

Freshman Miles Harm­ing was the first Elk run­ner to cross the finish line. He made it in 18:37.73, earning him 57th place out of 120 runners.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.