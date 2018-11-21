Eight E-LB atheletes named to DVC All-Conference



The Dakota Valley Conference (DVC) All-Conference Volleyball Players of the Year have been named. Pictured from left are All-Conference players Julia Drietz and Hannah Krog, and Honorable Mention player Aubrey Wirth.



The DVC All-Conference Football Players of the Year have been named. In front are Honorable Mention players Hayden Hunter and Bryson Sik; in back are All-Conference players Devin Sopko, Grant DeRuyter and Taryn Krog.