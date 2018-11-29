First Responders and Fire Department to be sponsored at next Lions breakfast



The Dec. 2 Lions Club Benefit Breakfast will benefit the Lake Benton Fire Department and the Lake Benton First Responders. Come and enjoy a great meal and show your support for two worthy organizations.



By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Lions Club will sponsor two vital Lake Benton organizations for the next breakfast benefit. The Lake Benton First Responders and the Lake Benton Fire Department will be the recipients of the net proceeds from the next benefit. A bake sale and silent auction will also be part of the benefit.

