General Election is November 6
November 1, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
and Mark Wilmes
The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polling in Lake Benton will take place at the Lake Benton Community Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for residents in the City of Lake Benton, Diamond Lake Township, Verdi Township and Lake Benton Township. Drammen Township residents will vote at the Lake Benton Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off