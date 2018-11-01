General Election is November 6

By Shelly Finzen

and Mark Wilmes



The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polling in Lake Benton will take place at the Lake Benton Community Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for residents in the City of Lake Benton, Diamond Lake Township, Verdi Township and Lake Benton Township. Drammen Township residents will vote at the Lake Benton Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

