Greathouse new pastor for Winds of the Prairie ministries
November 21, 2018
Bethany Lutheran Church of Arco and Bethany-Elim Lutheran Church of Ivanhoe welcome Pastor Jeff Greathouse, pictured with his family.
Winds of the Prairie Ministries (Bethany Lutheran Church, Arco and Bethany-Elim Lutheran Church, Ivanhoe) is proud to announce we have received a settled pastor, Pastor Jeff Greathouse started with us on Nov. 1.
Pastor Jeff grew up in New Cumberland, West Virginia; he went to New Cumberland Elementary and Jr. High School (K-9), then Oak Glen High School, which was made up of three junior high schools. He graduated there in 1990…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off