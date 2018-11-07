Halloweening about town



The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce sponsored a family Halloween fun night at the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center on Wednesday night. Area businesses and organizations decorated trunks for Trunk-or-Treat Center Street. Pizza and hot dogs were sold and candy, drinks, and popcorn were given away inside the Event Center, where movies were played for families to enjoy. The evening was topped off with a costume parade. Find these and other great Halloween photos on our photo website.

