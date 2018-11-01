Honoring veterans with the $2 Senior Dining meal
November 1, 2018
The November $2 Senior Dining meal will celebrate veterans. All veterans eat free and other seniors will receive their meal at a discounted rate.
By Shelly Finzen
Honoring veterans of the armed forces is an important tradition in Lake Benton, and the November $2 Senior Dining Meal will be a part of that tradition.
On Thursday, Nov. 8, the Lake Benton Baptist Church families will sponsor, host, and entertain for the $2 Senior Dining meal…
