Honoring veterans with the $2 Senior Dining meal



The November $2 Senior Dining meal will celebrate veterans. All veterans eat free and other seniors will receive their meal at a discounted rate.

By Shelly Finzen

Honoring veterans of the armed forces is an im­portant tradition in Lake Benton, and the November $2 Senior Dining Meal will be a part of that tradition.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, the Lake Benton Baptist Church families will spon­sor, host, and entertain for the $2 Senior Dining meal…

