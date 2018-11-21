Humpty Dumpty had a great fall at Lake Benton Elementary
November 21, 2018
School Custodian Steve Bennett helped the four-year-old preschool class with a little physics experiment early this week.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. Oh no! What will the Lake Benton four-year-old preschool class do now? Build him a special container to keep him safe, of course.
The four-year-old preschool class studies a new letter of the alphabet each week. Last week, they studied the letter H, and learned about Humpty Dumpty.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off