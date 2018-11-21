Humpty Dumpty had a great fall at Lake Benton Elementary



School Custodian Steve Bennett helped the four-year-old preschool class with a little physics experiment early this week.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. Oh no! What will the Lake Benton four-year-old preschool class do now? Build him a special container to keep him safe, of course.

The four-year-old preschool class studies a new letter of the alphabet each week. Last week, they studied the letter H, and learned about Humpty Dumpty.

